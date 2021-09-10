Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,756 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $15,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,389,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,565,000 after purchasing an additional 13,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

CL opened at $77.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

