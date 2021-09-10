Coloplast A/S’s (CLPBY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLPBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 1,144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,144.00.

OTCMKTS CLPBY remained flat at $$17.78 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,240. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Coloplast A/S has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 63.50 and a beta of 0.28.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

