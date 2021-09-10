Commerce Bank Acquires 2,966 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Textron by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 86.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 12.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 11.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,689,000 after purchasing an additional 794,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Textron by 302.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 88,926 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $71.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.28 and its 200 day moving average is $64.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $74.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

