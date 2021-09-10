Commerce Bank Acquires 566 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $868,686 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PNC opened at $192.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $203.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.06 and a 200 day moving average of $185.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

