Commerce Bank Acquires New Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,000. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Brunswick as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,196,000 after purchasing an additional 40,873 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 135.1% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 38.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 79,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BC. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Sunday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $96.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.05.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.