Commerce Bank Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.27% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 408,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,194,000 after purchasing an additional 89,549 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period.

Shares of PHO opened at $58.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.12. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

