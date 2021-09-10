Commerce Bank Buys 2,200 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.05% of Genpact worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of G. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,182 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 284.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,949,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,119 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 17.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,669,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,569,000 after acquiring an additional 989,107 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,951,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 12.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,917,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,190,000 after acquiring an additional 753,848 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of G stock opened at $51.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $52.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.97 and its 200 day moving average is $46.30.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.21 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

