Commerce Bank Buys 3,263 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,939,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,616,534,000 after purchasing an additional 941,208 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 162.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 788,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,255,000 after acquiring an additional 487,579 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,920,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,933,000 after purchasing an additional 338,522 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,159,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,046,000 after buying an additional 223,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,161,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,813,000 after purchasing an additional 162,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW opened at $87.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.57. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.53.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

