Commerce Bank Cuts Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total transaction of $130,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 365,009 shares of company stock valued at $224,872,342. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $646.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $617.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $537.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $787.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.59.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.