Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 19,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $14,079,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 81,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after buying an additional 37,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of AMP opened at $269.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.82 and a 52-week high of $277.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.94.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.