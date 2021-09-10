Commerce Bank Decreases Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,798 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Dropbox by 96,421.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243,776 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Dropbox by 27,777.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,050,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,482 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 356.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,822 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,914,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Dropbox by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,526,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,011,000 after purchasing an additional 872,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.26. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of -76.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $322,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $76,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,902 shares of company stock valued at $2,035,553 in the last three months. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

