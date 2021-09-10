Commerce Bank Decreases Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,439 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 18,126 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,822,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $70,532,000 after acquiring an additional 82,295 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 11,211 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,618 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 101,402 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 460,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BEN opened at $31.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.19. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

