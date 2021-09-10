Commerce Bank Has $2.99 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $171.98 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $106.13 and a 12 month high of $180.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.94.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.