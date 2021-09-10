Commerce Bank Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $187.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.44. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.603 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

