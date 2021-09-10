Commerce Bank Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,307 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTV. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Fortive by 59.4% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,593 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Fortive by 40.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,190,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,204 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 266.4% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,797,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,380,000 after buying an additional 1,307,098 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 223.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,796,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,891,000 after buying an additional 1,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter worth $65,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $75.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.23. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $60.82 and a 52-week high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.40%.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

