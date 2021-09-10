Commerce Bank Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Commerce Bank grew its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,124,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,120 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 209.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,465 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 18.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,813,000 after purchasing an additional 728,870 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,730,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,544,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Raymond James set a $130.49 target price on shares of The Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. dropped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.17.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $132.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.16. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $86.51 and a 52-week high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

