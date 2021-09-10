Commerce Bank Has $4.46 Million Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,831 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $154.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38 and a beta of 1.00. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.71 and a fifty-two week high of $159.30.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $878.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XLNX shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

