Commerce Bank Has $4.54 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,639 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 103.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Barbara Oil Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 45.3% during the second quarter. Barbara Oil Co. now owns 1,925 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth approximately $52,106,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 25.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 569 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $552.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $490.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.85. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $558.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay S. Skyler sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.37, for a total transaction of $8,527,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.92, for a total value of $460,646.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,541 shares of company stock worth $19,699,907 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.00.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

