Commerce Bank Has $4.68 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147,937 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 16.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $695,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 65.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $34.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.02. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $37.60.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

