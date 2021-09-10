Commerce Bank Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Commerce Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 488.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

