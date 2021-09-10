Commerce Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 158.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,702 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,069 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,505,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,067,867 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $425,297,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $515,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497,571 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $146,627,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $87,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.99.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $34.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

