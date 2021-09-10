Commerce Bank Invests $4.43 Million in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,429,000. Commerce Bank owned about 0.07% of Columbia Sportswear at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,228,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $341,006,000 after buying an additional 474,751 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 920,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,576,000 after buying an additional 37,282 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,431,000 after buying an additional 37,322 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,826,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 583,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,354,000 after buying an additional 56,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COLM. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

In other news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $100.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.50. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.87. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $73.11 and a 52 week high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.20%.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

