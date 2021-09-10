Commerce Bank Lowers Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,318.67 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,589.00 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,203.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,287.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $95.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.71, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($10.81) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,487.24.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.