Commerce Bank Lowers Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 64.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,841 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $880,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 175,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,773,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $119.45 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.41 and a 52 week high of $122.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,645 shares of company stock valued at $673,410. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

