Commerce Bank Purchases 4,453 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 80.5% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,117,000 after purchasing an additional 899,916 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at $106,011,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 27.4% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,613,000 after acquiring an additional 567,042 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 81.6% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 977,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,200,000 after acquiring an additional 439,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 19.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,780,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,771,000 after acquiring an additional 284,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GH shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $130.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a current ratio of 19.57. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of -34.71 and a beta of 0.51. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.20 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.19.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,372,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $564,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,989.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,824. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

