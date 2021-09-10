Commerce Bank Raises Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $224.94 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $115.77 and a 1 year high of $228.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

