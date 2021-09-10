Commerce Bank Raises Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $78,829.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,697.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $2,013,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 547,569 shares of company stock worth $39,880,275 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $72.33 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.72.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

