Commerce Bank Reduces Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 88,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,598,000 after purchasing an additional 51,895 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 248,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,471,000 after purchasing an additional 18,532 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEI opened at $131.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.79. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $129.59 and a 52-week high of $133.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.079 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

