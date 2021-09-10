Commerce Bank Sells 1,766 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE EW opened at $122.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.02 and a 200-day moving average of $98.45.
In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $782,295.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,956,008.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $769,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,310 shares of company stock valued at $10,487,148. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
