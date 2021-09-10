Commerce Bank Sells 1,766 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $122.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.02 and a 200-day moving average of $98.45.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $782,295.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,956,008.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $769,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,310 shares of company stock valued at $10,487,148. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

