Commerce Bank Sells 2,575 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $59.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.92. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88.

