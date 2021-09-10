Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,764 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,668 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Commvault Systems worth $12,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 13.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,797,000 after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,969,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,510,000 after acquiring an additional 72,197 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 16.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 42.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,494,000 after acquiring an additional 43,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,410,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,475.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,373 over the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVLT stock opened at $78.53 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.90 and a one year high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -178.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.04.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Summit Insights increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.