Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Gap Up to $6.56

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.56, but opened at $6.77. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 15,361 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.88.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $2.54. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 105.00% and a net margin of 34.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SID. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter worth $18,612,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 508.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,780 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 174.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,804,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter valued at $7,308,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1,523.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 996,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 935,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.