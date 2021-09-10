Comparing Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) & Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) and Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crown Castle International has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Crown Castle International pays an annual dividend of $5.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crown Castle International pays out 78.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Crown Castle International has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Western Asset Mortgage Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Western Asset Mortgage Capital and Crown Castle International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Mortgage Capital $178.03 million 0.92 -$328.35 million $0.57 4.72 Crown Castle International $5.84 billion 14.24 $1.06 billion $6.78 28.39

Crown Castle International has higher revenue and earnings than Western Asset Mortgage Capital. Western Asset Mortgage Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crown Castle International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.2% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Crown Castle International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Crown Castle International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Western Asset Mortgage Capital and Crown Castle International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Mortgage Capital 21.46% 9.16% 0.68% Crown Castle International 18.62% 12.30% 2.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and Crown Castle International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Mortgage Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Crown Castle International 0 4 8 0 2.67

Crown Castle International has a consensus target price of $196.18, indicating a potential upside of 1.93%. Given Crown Castle International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crown Castle International is more favorable than Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Summary

Crown Castle International beats Western Asset Mortgage Capital on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States. The Fiber segment covers access, including space or capacity of fiber primarily supporting small cell networks and fiber solutions. The company was founded by Ted B. Miller Jr. and Edward C. Hutcheson Jr. in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

