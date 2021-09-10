Comparing DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) and SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) and SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares DIRTT Environmental Solutions and SkillSoft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIRTT Environmental Solutions -17.92% -26.13% -14.82% SkillSoft N/A -437.88% -3.13%

41.8% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of SkillSoft shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DIRTT Environmental Solutions and SkillSoft’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DIRTT Environmental Solutions $171.51 million 1.80 -$11.30 million ($0.13) -27.85 SkillSoft N/A N/A -$72.46 million N/A N/A

DIRTT Environmental Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than SkillSoft.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and SkillSoft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DIRTT Environmental Solutions 1 3 1 0 2.00 SkillSoft 0 2 3 0 2.60

DIRTT Environmental Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $4.51, indicating a potential upside of 24.65%. SkillSoft has a consensus target price of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 23.33%. Given DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe DIRTT Environmental Solutions is more favorable than SkillSoft.

Volatility and Risk

DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a beta of 2.72, meaning that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SkillSoft has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DIRTT Environmental Solutions beats SkillSoft on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F. Smed in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

SkillSoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets. It provides comprehensive suite of content, including library of authorized technology and developer curricula, and multiple learning modalities that dramatically increase learner engagement and retention. The company is based in Nashua, New Hampshire.

