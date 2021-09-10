Comparing Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) & Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hycroft Mining and Perpetua Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hycroft Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00 Perpetua Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00

Hycroft Mining currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 752.27%. Perpetua Resources has a consensus target price of $17.13, indicating a potential upside of 235.13%. Given Hycroft Mining’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Hycroft Mining is more favorable than Perpetua Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.1% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hycroft Mining and Perpetua Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hycroft Mining -78.58% -4,209.38% -35.32% Perpetua Resources N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hycroft Mining and Perpetua Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hycroft Mining $47.04 million 2.24 -$132.67 million ($3.81) -0.46 Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$220.63 million ($0.97) -5.27

Hycroft Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources. Perpetua Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hycroft Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hycroft Mining beats Perpetua Resources on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA. The company’s mineral project is the Stibnite Gold Project, which contains mineral deposits and focuses to explore, evaluate and redevelop all of the deposits known as the Hangar Flats Deposit, West End Deposit and Yellow Pine Deposit, all of which are located within the Stibnite Gold Project. The company was founded on February 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

