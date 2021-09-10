Comparing Rockley Photonics (RKLY) & Its Rivals

Rockley Photonics (NYSE: RKLY) is one of 154 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Rockley Photonics to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Rockley Photonics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockley Photonics N/A -259.82% -8.33% Rockley Photonics Competitors -15.31% 4.25% 1.75%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Rockley Photonics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockley Photonics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Rockley Photonics Competitors 2160 8574 15908 653 2.55

Rockley Photonics currently has a consensus target price of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 80.80%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 10.61%. Given Rockley Photonics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rockley Photonics is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rockley Photonics and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rockley Photonics N/A -$8.22 million 253.50 Rockley Photonics Competitors $3.24 billion $568.58 million 27.30

Rockley Photonics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Rockley Photonics. Rockley Photonics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.6% of Rockley Photonics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Rockley Photonics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Rockley Photonics has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockley Photonics’ peers have a beta of 0.64, suggesting that their average stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rockley Photonics peers beat Rockley Photonics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

