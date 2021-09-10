CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Trading 1.9% Higher

CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD) traded up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 2,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 37,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter. CompuMed had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 11.11%.

CompuMed, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise telemedicine solutions. It specializes in telecardiology, teleradiology, osteoporosis and mobile diagnostics. The company was founded by Robert Stuckelman in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

