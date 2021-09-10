Conflux Network Price Tops $0.32 (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux Network has a market cap of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Conflux Network has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,131.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,259.81 or 0.07222973 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $631.73 or 0.01399760 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.06 or 0.00385672 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00125372 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $250.26 or 0.00554510 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $251.34 or 0.00556908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.55 or 0.00346889 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006648 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

