Connectome One Day Volume Reaches $1.15 Million (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Connectome coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Connectome has traded 62.5% higher against the US dollar. Connectome has a market cap of $176,418.63 and $1.15 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00058148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002901 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.49 or 0.00158303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00014176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00042664 BTC.

Connectome Coin Profile

Connectome (CNTM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Connectome’s official website is connectome.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Buying and Selling Connectome

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

