Constellation One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.52 Million (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Constellation coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Constellation has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. Constellation has a market capitalization of $343.98 million and $8.52 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00059699 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003052 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00159359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014593 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00043713 BTC.

Constellation Coin Profile

Constellation (DAG) is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

