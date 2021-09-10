Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Shares Gap Up to $37.45

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.45, but opened at $38.61. Continental Resources shares last traded at $38.60, with a volume of 2,207 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Continental Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Continental Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.81.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 3.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.28%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

