Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Shares Gap Up to $37.45

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.45, but opened at $38.61. Continental Resources shares last traded at $38.60, with a volume of 2,207 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLR shares. MKM Partners raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lowered Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank raised Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Continental Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 3.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.07.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,691,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,015 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

