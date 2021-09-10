Contrasting Traeger (NYSE:COOK) and Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT)

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) and Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.4% of Viomi Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Traeger and Viomi Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Traeger 0 1 9 0 2.90 Viomi Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50

Traeger currently has a consensus target price of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 30.45%. Viomi Technology has a consensus target price of $9.40, indicating a potential upside of 92.62%. Given Viomi Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Viomi Technology is more favorable than Traeger.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Traeger and Viomi Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Traeger N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Viomi Technology $892.82 million 0.38 $26.56 million $0.52 9.38

Viomi Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Traeger.

Profitability

This table compares Traeger and Viomi Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Traeger N/A N/A N/A Viomi Technology 3.84% 19.57% 9.65%

Summary

Viomi Technology beats Traeger on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc. provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

