Convergence Price Tops $0.0280 on Major Exchanges (CONV)

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Convergence has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Convergence coin can now be purchased for $0.0280 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. Convergence has a market capitalization of $28.57 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00058383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.64 or 0.00162049 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00014172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00042950 BTC.

Convergence Coin Profile

Convergence (CRYPTO:CONV) is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,887,178 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Convergence Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convergence should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Convergence using one of the exchanges listed above.

