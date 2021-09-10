Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) PT Raised to $150.00 at Robert W. Baird

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “average” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.17.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $142.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.40. Copart has a 12-month low of $100.07 and a 12-month high of $149.07.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Copart will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Copart by 8.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 697,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,899,000 after purchasing an additional 56,681 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Copart by 1.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Copart by 15.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Copart in the second quarter valued at $24,934,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Copart by 8.0% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

