Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) PT Lowered to C$5.00 at National Bankshares

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its target price decreased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining to C$5.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Copper Mountain Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.09.

Shares of TSE:CMMC traded up C$0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting C$3.32. 950,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,540. The stock has a market capitalization of C$696.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.58. Copper Mountain Mining has a one year low of C$0.88 and a one year high of C$5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.39.

In other news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 56,400 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total transaction of C$210,896.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,843,247 shares in the company, valued at C$141,507,253.51. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,400 shares of company stock worth $1,145,007.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

