Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Shares Down 2.3%

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA)’s share price was down 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.79 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16.13 ($0.21). Approximately 148,348 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,017,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.50 ($0.22).

Separately, Fundamental Research started coverage on shares of Cora Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.18 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of £39.64 million and a P/E ratio of -53.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 13.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9.89.

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold. It operates various gold exploration permits, including Sanankoro, Yanfolila, and Diangounte projects covering an area of approximately 1,100 square kilometers located in Mali and Senegal.

