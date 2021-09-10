Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,375 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 270,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 22,659 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the first quarter worth $3,381,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the first quarter worth $1,165,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.3% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 39,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $13.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1602 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.57%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

