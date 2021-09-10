Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,982 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.33% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $10,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $28.06 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

