Cortex Market Capitalization Tops $38.23 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last week, Cortex has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $38.23 million and approximately $8.96 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00059677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.64 or 0.00168571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00014394 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00042978 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 183,176,464 coins. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

